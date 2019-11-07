|
|
|
ROBINSON Marian Of Prinsted.
Peacefully passed away
on Friday 25th October 2019,
aged 96 years.
Loving Wife of the
late Lt. Cmdr Gordon.
Treasured Mother to
Mark and Paul.
Funeral Service at
North Devon Crematorium,
Barnstaple on
Friday 15th November
at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please,
but donations may be given
if desired for
St Wilfrid's Hospice
by retiring collection or c/o
The Arthur W. Bryant
Funeral Service,
25 The Square,
Holsworthy,
Devon, EX22 6AN
Tel: 01409 253000
Published in Chichester Observer on Nov. 7, 2019