|
|
|
ROWE Mari Peacefully at St. Richard's Hospital
on 21st August 2019, aged 74 years.
Beloved wife of Derek, much loved
mother of Martin & David, dear nanny
to Yasmin & Lucas, adored twin sister
to Vera and friend to many.
Funeral service at St. Mary's Church
Felpham on Friday 13th September 2019, at 2.00pm.
Feel free to wear something colourful.
Family flowers only. Donations for
Love your Hospital (Ford Ward) may
be sent c/o Kevin Holland Funeral Service, 246 Chichester Road,
Bognor Regis PO21 5BA.
Tel. 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 29, 2019