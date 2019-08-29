Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Holland Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
246 Chichester Road
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 5BA
01243 868630
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
14:00
St. Mary's Church Felpham
Resources
More Obituaries for Mari Rowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mari Rowe

Notice Condolences

Mari Rowe Notice
ROWE Mari Peacefully at St. Richard's Hospital
on 21st August 2019, aged 74 years.
Beloved wife of Derek, much loved
mother of Martin & David, dear nanny
to Yasmin & Lucas, adored twin sister
to Vera and friend to many.
Funeral service at St. Mary's Church
Felpham on Friday 13th September 2019, at 2.00pm.
Feel free to wear something colourful.
Family flowers only. Donations for
Love your Hospital (Ford Ward) may
be sent c/o Kevin Holland Funeral Service, 246 Chichester Road,
Bognor Regis PO21 5BA.
Tel. 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.