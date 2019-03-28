|
WESTLAKE Margaret President of Pagham Yacht Club,
died peacefully at St. Richard's Hospital after a short illness,
on 16 th March 2019, aged 98 years. Dear wife of the late Vic Westlake, much loved mother of Roy,
dear grandmother & great grandmother.
Funeral service at St. Thomas
a Becket Church, Pagham
on Thursday 4th April 2019, at 12.30pm. Family flowers only.
Donations for RNLI Selsey may be sent c/o Kevin Holland Funeral Service,
246 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis PO21 5BA. Tel. 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 28, 2019
