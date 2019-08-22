|
Manchée Margaret Maureen Passed away peacefully on
9th August 2019, aged 88 years.
She will be greatly missed
by all of her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on
Thursday 12th September 2019 at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to the
British Heart Foundation may
be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, 43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester,
PO19 6SG Tel: 01243 773311 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 22, 2019