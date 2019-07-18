Home

Dillistone & Wraights
49-51 Spitalfield Lane
Chichester, Sussex PO19 6SG
01243 839777
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:30
Chichester Cathedral
Margaret Day Notice
Day Margaret Sadly passed away in
St Richard's Hospital
on 28th June 2019.
Will be greatly missed by all her
family and friends.
Funeral service to take place in Chichester Cathedral on
Wednesday 24th July at 11.30am.
Dress code colourful.
Family flowers only please, donations,
if desired, made payable to
RAF Benevolent Fund or
St Richard's Hospital A & E Department may be sent c/o
Dillistone & Wraights,
49-51 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester
PO19 6SG.
Published in Chichester Observer on July 18, 2019
