BAKER Margaret Rose
(née Merrett) Passed away peacefully
at home on 12th August 2019.
She will be sadly missed by
Mark, Dale, Kelly, Noey, Frances,
Giles, Amy, Ryan, Jade and Jordan.
Funeral will take place at
Chichester Crematorium on Wednesday 28th August at 2.00pm.
Bright colourful clothing
or black to be worn.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to
Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis PO21 1RR or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 22, 2019
