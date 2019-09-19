|
BOND Marcia It is with great sadness that the family of Marcia announced her death on
9th September 2019 at St. Richard's Hospital after a short illness aged 83 years. She will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends.
Funeral service at St. George's Church, Eastergate on Friday 27th September 2019 at 1:45 pm. Please wear something colourful. Family flowers only. Donations for The Friends of Chichester Hospital may be sent to Kevin Holland Funeral Service,
246 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis PO21 5BA. Tel. 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 19, 2019