Griffiths Linda Peacefully at St. Wilfrid's Hospice on 10th July 2019, aged 60 years.
Dearly loved mother of Rebecca,
Liam & Luke, much loved daughter of Sheila and will be sadly missed by
Dan and many friends.
Funeral Service at
Chichester Crematorium on
Tuesday 30th July 2019, at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations for St. Richard's Hospital (Bosham Ward) may be sent to
Kevin Holland Funeral Service,
246 Chichester Road,
Bognor Regis PO21 5BA.
Tel. 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on July 18, 2019