SNOW Leslie Leslie Snow passed away peacefully
on 8th October 2019, aged 31.
Much loved son, brother,
uncle and grandson.
He will be very sadly missed by all
of his family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Chichester Crematorium on
Tuesday 5th November at 10:15am.
Flowers are welcome but
donations if desired, can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to:
Friends of Kings College Hospital c/o The Co-op Funeralcare,
6 Nyetimber Lane, Rose Green,
Bognor Regis, PO21 3HG.
Telephone: 01243 268681.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 31, 2019