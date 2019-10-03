|
IZZARD Lesley Ann Died suddenly on
22nd September 2019.
Much loved and loving wife and mother to Johnny, Kim and Kiffer.
Wonderful granny to James and Lucy. Funeral service at St Nicholas Church, Middleton-On-Sea on Wednesday 9th October at 2.00pm. Please wear bright colours at her request. No flowers please but donations to
Air Ambulance KSS may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
31, High Street, Bognor Regis.
Tel: 01243 864745
or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 3, 2019