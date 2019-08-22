|
HILL Lesley Passed away peacefully on 13th August, aged 83. Much loved mother of Paula and Linda, loving grandmother and great grandmother. She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and many friends. Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on 28th August at 4.15. Family flowers only. If desired, donations can be made to Parkinson's UK at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to
1 Kingsham Avenue, Chichester,
West Sussex PO19 8AW.
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 22, 2019