Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Chichester
1 Kingsham Avenue
Chichester, West Sussex PO19 8AW
01243 782209
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
16:15
Chichester Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Lesley Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lesley Hill

Notice Condolences

Lesley Hill Notice
HILL Lesley Passed away peacefully on 13th August, aged 83. Much loved mother of Paula and Linda, loving grandmother and great grandmother. She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and many friends. Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on 28th August at 4.15. Family flowers only. If desired, donations can be made to Parkinson's UK at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to
1 Kingsham Avenue, Chichester,
West Sussex PO19 8AW.
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.