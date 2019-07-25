|
RICHARDSON Leonard George Peacefully at home on
15th July 2019, aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of the late Julia.
Much loved father of Karen and Lyn and loving grandfather of Hannah and Joe.
Devoted brother of Dorothy, Rosemary, Valerie and Arthur.
Funeral service at
Chichester Crematorium on
Friday 16th August at 2.00pm.
Flowers or donations to
St Wilfrid's Hospice may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane
Chichester PO19 6SG. Tel 01243 773311 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on July 25, 2019