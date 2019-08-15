Home

Reynolds Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
27-31 High Street
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 1RR
01243 864745
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
14:00
Lawrence Curtis Notice
CURTIS Lawrence Passed away peacefully on
2nd July 2019 aged 99 years.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret, much loved father of Cindy, Clive, Celia and Carl, loving grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral service at Reynolds Funeral Service Chapel,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis on
Friday 16th August 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired to All Call Signs c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis PO21 1RR Tel 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 15, 2019
