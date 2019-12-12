|
Thorpe Kevin (Kev) Died peacefully at Worthing Hospital
on Wednesday 4th December 2019,
aged 72. Beloved husband to Barbara, cherished and adored Dad to Deb and Suzanne, much loved Grandad
to Ryan, Nat, Martha & Esme and deeply respected father-in-law
to Shaun and Matt.
Funeral to take place at 11am
on Monday 30th December at
St Mary's Church in Easebourne followed by a committal at Midhurst Cemetery. A celebration of his
life will take place afterwards at
Cowdray Park Golf Club and all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations to The Lewy Body Society
Enquiries to Midhurst Funeral Care, North Street, Midhurst, West Sussex, GU29 9DG, 01730 813264.
Published in Chichester Observer on Dec. 12, 2019