STOCKDALE Keith Anthony Passed peacefully on
22nd February 2019 at Chalcraft Hall. So sadly missed by family and friends. Funeral to take place on Friday 15th March at Chichester Crematorium at 2.45pm followed by an open invitation to Pagham Football Club.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to the
Alzheimer's Society c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR Tel: 01243 864745 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 7, 2019
