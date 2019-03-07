Home

Reynolds Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
27-31 High Street
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 1RR
01243 864745
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
14:45
Chichester Crematorium
Keith Stockdale Notice
STOCKDALE Keith Anthony Passed peacefully on
22nd February 2019 at Chalcraft Hall. So sadly missed by family and friends. Funeral to take place on Friday 15th March at Chichester Crematorium at 2.45pm followed by an open invitation to Pagham Football Club.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to the
Alzheimer's Society c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR Tel: 01243 864745 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 7, 2019
