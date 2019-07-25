Home

Victoria Allen Funeral Services Victoria Allen
8 Charlton Rise
Ludlow, Shropshire SY8 1ND
(158) 487-9035
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
14:15
Hereford Crematorium
Notice

Keith Pickup Notice
Pickup Keith Taylor Of Ludlow, formerly of
East Wittering, Chichester, passed away on
19th July 2019, aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of Marie,
adored dad of Mark and Matthew.
A cherished Grandad (Snore Snore)
to Ben and Joe. Loved and
dearly missed by Tina & Gill
and all his family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at Hereford Crematorium on Thursday 15th August at 2.15pm. Family flowers only please but kind donations received in Keith's memory to be given to
Four Rivers Nursing Home.

All enquiries please to:
Victoria Allen Funeral Services,
8 Charlton Rise, Ludlow, SY8 1ND.
Tel: 01584 879035
Published in Chichester Observer on July 25, 2019
