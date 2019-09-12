Hooper Kay Sadly lost her battle with cancer and passed away on Friday 30th August aged 71. Much loved Mum, Nana and best friend to Helen, Lorna, Reece and Nigel. Funeral service to be held at Boxgrove Priory Church, on Friday

27th September at 2pm. There will be a celebration of her life held at Boxgove Village Hall following the ceremony, where the family will join, after a private committal in Chichester.

At Kay's request please wear something colourful not black.

The family would like to thank all the staff and volunteers at St Wilfrids Hospice for the amazing care and support shown to them all. There will be family flowers only please, however in lieu of flowers, there will be a donation box for St Wilfrid's Hospice. Enquires to Whites Funeralcare,

74-77 St Pancras, Chichester, PO19 7LS. Tel: 01243 782136 Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 12, 2019