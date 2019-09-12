Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Chichester
74-77 St. Pancras
Chichester, West Sussex PO19 7LS
01243 782136
Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Hooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay Hooper

Notice Condolences

Kay Hooper Notice
Hooper Kay Sadly lost her battle with cancer and passed away on Friday 30th August aged 71. Much loved Mum, Nana and best friend to Helen, Lorna, Reece and Nigel. Funeral service to be held at Boxgrove Priory Church, on Friday
27th September at 2pm. There will be a celebration of her life held at Boxgove Village Hall following the ceremony, where the family will join, after a private committal in Chichester.
At Kay's request please wear something colourful not black.
The family would like to thank all the staff and volunteers at St Wilfrids Hospice for the amazing care and support shown to them all. There will be family flowers only please, however in lieu of flowers, there will be a donation box for St Wilfrid's Hospice. Enquires to Whites Funeralcare,
74-77 St Pancras, Chichester, PO19 7LS. Tel: 01243 782136
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.