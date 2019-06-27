|
CAMMANN Katie Passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on 16th June 2019
aged 72 years. Loving wife of Bob,
much loved mum of Juliet, Michelle, Carla and Christopher and
devoted grandma.
Sadly missed by all her family
and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Our Lady Of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church on Monday 1st July at 11:00 am. Family flowers only please, donations to St Wilfrids Hospice may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR Tel: 01243 864745 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on June 27, 2019
