Robinson Kathleen
(Kathy) Passed away suddenly on 16 June
aged 82 years.
Much loved mother to David and Nikki.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service is to take place on Friday 12 July at
Bognor Regis Methodist Church at 11am. Family flowers only.
If desired donations can be made by cheque to either MIND or 4Sight and sent c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
6 Nyetimber Lane, Rose Green,
Bognor Regis PO21 3HG or by visiting www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations
Published in Chichester Observer on June 27, 2019
