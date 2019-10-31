|
|
|
Ellwood Kathleen Mary Passed away peacefully at home on 18th October 2019, aged 91 years.
Much loved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Funeral Service will be held at Chichester Crematorium on Wednesday 13th November 2019
at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made
by cheque payable to
The Turning Point Trust,
and can be sent c/o
W. Wraight & Son.
The Square, Emsworth,
Hampshire, PO10 7EG.
Tel.No. 01243 372255.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 31, 2019