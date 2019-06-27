|
CRAIGHEAD KATHLEEN MARY
'Patsy' Passed away peacefully in Devon on 17th June 2019 aged 89 years.
Reunited with her dearest Husband David. Much loved Mum and Grandma. Kathleen will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.
The Funeral Service will be held
at St Barnabas Church, Brooking on Monday 8th July at 12.00noon.
Flowers are welcome.
Donations if desired for
Macmillan Cancer Support
by retiring collection or may be sent to Allwood of Totnes Independent Funeral Service, Station Road, Totnes,
Devon, TQ9 5LF.
Published in Chichester Observer on June 27, 2019
