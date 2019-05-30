|
|
|
Bushnell-Wye Kathleen Died peacefully on 15th May 2019,
aged 89 years. Devoted Wife of
the late Richard Bushnell-Wye,
Mother of Lesley, Graham and Stephanie, Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.
She will be greatly missed by
all her family.
The funeral will take place at
Holy Cross Church, North Bersted on Friday 7th June 2019 at 1pm followed by
burial at Chalcraft Lane Cemetery. Family flowers only please but donations to British Heart
Foundation c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, 31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR. Tel: 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk Our heartfelt thanks to the carers at
Choice Care 4U and all staff of
Lavant Ward, St Richard's Hospital
Published in Chichester Observer on May 30, 2019
Read More