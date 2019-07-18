Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds Funeral Service (Littlehampton)
Cemetery Lodge
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 6LX
01903 730 666
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
14:00
Littlehampton Cemetery Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for June Bellas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Bellas

Notice Condolences

June Bellas Notice
Bellas June Peacefully on 13th July 2019,
aged 92 years.
June was much loved
and will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Littlehampton Cemetery Chapel on Friday 26th July 2019 at 2.00pm.
No flowers please, but donations if
desired to Breast Cancer UK may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, Cemetery Lodge, Horsham Road, Littlehampton BN17 6LX.
Telephone: 01903 730666 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.