Bellas June Peacefully on 13th July 2019,
aged 92 years.
June was much loved
and will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Littlehampton Cemetery Chapel on Friday 26th July 2019 at 2.00pm.
No flowers please, but donations if
desired to Breast Cancer UK may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, Cemetery Lodge, Horsham Road, Littlehampton BN17 6LX.
Telephone: 01903 730666 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on July 18, 2019