WINER Julie Patricia Passed away peacefully on
22 October 2019 aged 49 years.
A much loved Wife to John,
Daughter, Sister, Aunty and Niece.
She will be very sadly missed
by all her family and many friends.
Funeral Service to take place at
St Mary's Church, Felpham on Wednesday 20 November at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only. If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or by cheque payable to 'Breast Cancer Support' and sent c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
6 Nyetimber Lane, Rose Green,
Bognor Regis, PO21 3HG.
Published in Chichester Observer on Nov. 7, 2019