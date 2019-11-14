Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds Funeral Service (Chichester)
43 Spitalfield Lane
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 6LX
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Masters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Masters

Notice Condolences

Julie Masters Notice
MASTERS Julie Passed away peacefully at
St Richards Hospital on
9th November 2019, aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of Keith, much loved mother of Deborah and Gary, loving grandmother of Liam, Sam, Sophie, Jade and Jordan. Funeral service at Chichester Cathedral on Monday
25th November at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, to The Sussex Snowdrop Trust may be sent c/o Reynolds
Funeral Service, 43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester PO19 6SG or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -