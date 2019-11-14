|
|
|
MASTERS Julie Passed away peacefully at
St Richards Hospital on
9th November 2019, aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of Keith, much loved mother of Deborah and Gary, loving grandmother of Liam, Sam, Sophie, Jade and Jordan. Funeral service at Chichester Cathedral on Monday
25th November at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, to The Sussex Snowdrop Trust may be sent c/o Reynolds
Funeral Service, 43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester PO19 6SG or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Nov. 14, 2019