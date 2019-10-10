|
STANTON Julia Passed away peacefully on
28 September 2019 aged 73.
Much loved Wife to Mick,
Mother to Leon and Sarah, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on
Friday 18 October at 11.45am.
Family flowers only.
Donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or by cheque payable to
St Wilfrid's Hospice and sent C/O
Co-operative Funeralcare,
6 Nyetimber Lane, Rose Green,
Bognor Regis PO21 3HG
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 10, 2019