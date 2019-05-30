|
|
|
SMITH Julia Sadly passed away at home
in West Harting, Petersfield, Hampshire on
Friday the 17th May 2019.
Truly beloved wife of Martin,
Sister of John (her late sister Helena), Aunty of Joe, Neale and Richard,
and friend to many.
Funeral and service of remembrance at St Mary & St Gabriel Parish Church, South Harting at 2pm
on Tuesday 11th June.
Family flowers only please but donations to The Rosemary Foundation (cheques only please payable to the charity) c/o
Michael Miller & Partners Ltd,
27A High Street, Petersfield,
GU32 3JR, Tel: 01730 233244
Published in Chichester Observer on May 30, 2019
Read More