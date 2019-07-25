|
RANDALL Judith
(Judy) Retired pharmacist, Judy, died at home on 19th July 2019 surrounded by her family. The most loved and loving mum imaginable, we are proud beyond words that she was ours.
As per Judy's wishes, there is to be no funeral and no flowers.
A celebration of Judy's life will be organised in the autumn.
For more information about this please contact Judy's soulmate of 53 years, Paul Randall ([email protected]
or 01243 776006).
In lieu of flowers, if anyone wishes to make a small donation, our chosen charity is 'Myeloma UK'.
Please make any donation in
Judy's full name.
Published in Chichester Observer on July 25, 2019