HOOKER Jonathan Gordon Died peacefully at
St Wilfrid's Hospice, Chichester on
3rd November, aged 70.
Much loved by his wife Jill (Gillian),
sons Tom and Will, mother Joan
and sister Elizabeth and by his wider family and many friends.
A well respected doctor and colleague. Memorial Service at
Chichester Cathedral
28th November 2pm.
No flowers but donations to
St Wilfrid's Hospice or
The Francis Crick Institute via
Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester,
PO19 6SG Tel: 01243 773311 or
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Nov. 14, 2019