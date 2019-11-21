Home

Reynolds Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
27-31 High Street
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 1RR
01243 864745
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
13:15
Chichester Crematorium
John Yarr Notice
Yarr John Sadly passed away on
8th November 2019 at St Richard's Hospital, Chichester, aged 96 years.
Beloved Partner of Anne.
Father of Michael, Pamela,
Peter and Graham.
Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Funeral Service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on
Tuesday 3rd December 2019 at 1.15pm. Family flowers only but donations
if desired to Cancer Research UK can be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, 31 High Street, Bognor Regis. PO21 1RR. Tel: 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Nov. 21, 2019
