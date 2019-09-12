|
Brigadier John Terence Southgate OBE
Died peacefully on
28th August 2019, aged 89.
Dearly loved husband of the late Stancia. Adored Pa, Grandpa
and Great Grandpa.
Late RA and Commander of
24 Airportable Brigade and 7th Parachute Regiment, Royal Horse Artillery. Engineer and Project Manager at Hunting Engineering
and Portsmouth Aviation. Chair of Govenors at The Bourne Community College, Southbourne, for 12 years
and Chairman of Southbourne Age Concern.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made by cheque payable to Multiple System Atrophy Trust, and can be sent C/O
W. Wraight & Son .The Square, Emsworth, Hampshire, PO10 7EG.Tel.No. 01243 372255.
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 12, 2019