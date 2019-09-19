|
|
|
PRIOR John 1929-2019
Coal merchant & tree surgeon.
John was a fine man - tree lopper
and rat catcher extraordinaire.
A great Selsey story teller.
A legend in his lifetime who will be
much missed by all of us who
knew him.
Funeral Service will take place on
Friday 27th September at 10.15am
at Chichester Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations to
St. Wilfrid's Hospice, C/o Walton Lane,
Bosham, PO18 8QB.
All enquiries to F.A. Holland Funeralcare, Tel: 01243 602764.
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 19, 2019