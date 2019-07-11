Home

Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00
St Marys Church
Lavant
Haywood John Passed away suddenly,
at his home in Normandy,
on 22nd June, aged 89 years.
Devoted Husband to Jill and Father to Jon, Nigel, Jill, Jane and Sally and much loved Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Previously, auctioneer and antiques valuer for many years,
at Baffins Hall, Chichester.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at St Marys Church, Lavant, at 12 noon on Saturday 27th July. No flowers. Donations, if desired, to St Wilfrids Hospice.
Published in Chichester Observer on July 11, 2019
