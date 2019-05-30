|
GREENWOOD John William Passed away on 22nd May 2019
in St Wilfrid's Hospice.
Will be sadly missed by his wife Patricia and sons Paul, Robert and Jonathan, grandchildren Isla, Ottillie, Leah and Owen and great grandchild Willow. Funeral will take place at Chichester Crematorium on Monday 3rd June
at 3:30pm. Family flowers only, donations at your discretion to
Bristol Aero Collection Trust
(Concorde Preservation), c/o
Lee Hobson Funeral Directors,
High Street, Selsey.
Published in Chichester Observer on May 30, 2019
