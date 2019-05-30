Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Greenwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Greenwood

Notice Condolences

John Greenwood Notice
GREENWOOD John William Passed away on 22nd May 2019
in St Wilfrid's Hospice.
Will be sadly missed by his wife Patricia and sons Paul, Robert and Jonathan, grandchildren Isla, Ottillie, Leah and Owen and great grandchild Willow. Funeral will take place at Chichester Crematorium on Monday 3rd June
at 3:30pm. Family flowers only, donations at your discretion to
Bristol Aero Collection Trust
(Concorde Preservation), c/o
Lee Hobson Funeral Directors,
High Street, Selsey.
Published in Chichester Observer on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.