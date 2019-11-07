|
|
|
GIBSON John Robin Munro Retired Consultant Obstetrician
and Gynaecologist at
St Richard's Hospital, died on
30th October 2019, aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of the late Jennifer, much loved father of Elizabeth, David, Andrew and Caroline, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Funeral service to take place
on Thursday 21st November at
St Wilfrid's Church, Bognor Regis
at 12 noon. Family flowers only,
donations to Dementia UK and Love Your Hospital may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, 31 High Street,
Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR
Tel: 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Nov. 7, 2019