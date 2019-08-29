Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Chichester
74-77 St. Pancras
Chichester, West Sussex PO19 7LS
01243 782136
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
14:45
Chichester Crematorium
John Fry Notice
Fry John R Passed away peacefully at home
on 10th August 2019.
Beloved husband of Ivy,
a wonderful Dad, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
A genuine man who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Family flowers only,
a collection will be made
for St Wilfrid's Hospice.
Funeral service to be held
at Chichester Crematorium on
Thursday 5th September at 2.45pm. Enquires to Whites Funeralcare,
74-77 St Pancras, Chichester, PO19 7LS. Tel: 01243 782136
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 29, 2019
