Reynolds Funeral Service (Chichester)
43 Spitalfield Lane
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 6LX
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
13:15
Chichester Crematorium
John Flack

Notice

John Flack Notice
FLACK John Ronald Passed away peacefully at home in Westergate on 21st October 2019,
aged 67 years.
A much loved husband, father
and grandfather, he will be
missed by all who knew him.
All who knew John are warmly
welcome to attend his funeral
service which is to take place
at Chichester Crematorium on
Friday 8th November 2019 at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to St Wilfrid's Hospice may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service, 43
Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, PO19 6SG
Tel: 01243 773311
or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 31, 2019
