FLACK John Ronald Passed away peacefully at home in Westergate on 21st October 2019,
aged 67 years.
A much loved husband, father
and grandfather, he will be
missed by all who knew him.
All who knew John are warmly
welcome to attend his funeral
service which is to take place
at Chichester Crematorium on
Friday 8th November 2019 at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to St Wilfrid's Hospice may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service, 43
Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, PO19 6SG
Tel: 01243 773311
or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 31, 2019