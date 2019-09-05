Home

Roger Poat and Partners (Midhurst)
Duck Lane
Midhurst , West Sussex GU29 9DE
01730 812094
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
14:45
Chichester Crematorium
John Claxton-Roper Notice
CLAXTON-ROPER John Edwin Passed away on 18th August.
Much loved husband
of Ann and father to Helen Jane,
father-in-law to Giovanni.
Deeply missed by family and friends. Funeral Service on
Thursday 12th September
Chichester Crematorium
at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please
and donations if desired to
Love Your Hospital,
St Richard's Hospital (Cheques
made payable to the Charity please) c/o Roger Poat & Partners, Duck Lane, Midhurst, West Sussex, GU29 9DE
tel 01730 812094.
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 5, 2019
