Pantlin Joan Sadly passed away at Elizabeth House, Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis on
27th May 2019, aged 94 years.
Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Funeral Service to take place on Wednesday 19th June 2019 at
Reynolds Funeral Chapel at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only and preferred donations to Dementia UK c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR. Tel: 01243 864745 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on June 6, 2019
