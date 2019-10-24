Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roger Poat and Partners (Midhurst)
Duck Lane
Midhurst , West Sussex GU29 9DE
01730 812094
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:45
St James Church
Heyshott
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Merritt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Merritt

Notice Condolences

Joan Merritt Notice
MERRITT Joan Annette Widow of the late Tom.
Beloved Mother and Grandmother, peacefully at Pendean House
on 14th October three weeks before her 96th Birthday. Funeral Service at
St James Church Heyshott GU29 0DH at 10.45am on Thursday 7th November. No dress code. Family flowers only and donations to Alzheimer's Society would be welcome, (Cheques made payable to the charity) or given to the family at the service. c/o Roger Poat & Partners, Duck Lane, Midhurst, West Sussex, GU29 9DE tel 01730 812094.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.