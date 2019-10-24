|
|
|
MERRITT Joan Annette Widow of the late Tom.
Beloved Mother and Grandmother, peacefully at Pendean House
on 14th October three weeks before her 96th Birthday. Funeral Service at
St James Church Heyshott GU29 0DH at 10.45am on Thursday 7th November. No dress code. Family flowers only and donations to Alzheimer's Society would be welcome, (Cheques made payable to the charity) or given to the family at the service. c/o Roger Poat & Partners, Duck Lane, Midhurst, West Sussex, GU29 9DE tel 01730 812094.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 24, 2019