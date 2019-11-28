|
Hood Joan Passed away peacefully on
10th November 2019, aged 86.
Much loved mother to Susan, Deborah and Trevor, and loving wife of the late Charles George Hood and loving grandmother to her 7 grandchildren.
She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at
The Oaks, Havant Crematorium on
13th December 2019 at 10.45am.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to Dementia UK c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Kingsham Avenue, Chichester,
PO19 8AW
Published in Chichester Observer on Nov. 28, 2019