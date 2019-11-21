Home

Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
Bognor Regis
Joan Hardie Notice
HARDIE Joan Died on 29th October,
at St. Richard's Hospital, Chichester, after a short illness, aged 91.
Beloved wife of Derek for 57 years.
Will be sadly missed by her family
and many friends.
Funeral service will take place at
Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Bognor Regis, on Monday, 25th November,
at 10am.
Followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only.
Donations may be sent to
Bognor Regis Lions.
Any enquiries to Pagham Funeralcare, 01243 264082.
Published in Chichester Observer on Nov. 21, 2019
