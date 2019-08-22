Home

HARFIELD Jillian
(nee Wingate) In loving memory of Jill, mother
to Lesley, devoted grandmother
to Lloyd and a much loved wife,
to her late devoted husband Mick.
Jill sadly passed away in St Richards
hospital on 27th July 2019.
She leaves sister Jan and brother Nick.
The funeral service to be held on
Friday 23rd August at Chichester
Crematorium at 3.30pm.
Enquiries to Whites Funeralcare,
74-77 St Pancras, Chichester, PO19 7LS.
Tel: 01243 782136
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 22, 2019
