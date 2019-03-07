Home

Reynolds Funeral Service (Chichester)
43 Spitalfield Lane
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 6LX
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
14:00
St Mary's Church
East Lavant
Notice Condolences

Jeanette Proudfoot Notice
PROUDFOOT Jeanette Harriet Passed away peacefully at home on 24th February 2019 aged 73 years. Beloved wife of William, much loved mother of Neill and loving grandmother of Isabella.
Funeral service at St Mary's Church, East Lavant on Tuesday 12th March 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to either the Motor Neurone
Disease Association or
St Wilfrid's Hospice c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester,
PO19 6SG, Telephone 01243 773311
or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 7, 2019
