|
|
|
PROUDFOOT Jeanette Harriet Passed away peacefully at home on 24th February 2019 aged 73 years. Beloved wife of William, much loved mother of Neill and loving grandmother of Isabella.
Funeral service at St Mary's Church, East Lavant on Tuesday 12th March 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to either the Motor Neurone
Disease Association or
St Wilfrid's Hospice c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester,
PO19 6SG, Telephone 01243 773311
or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More