SWANTON Jean "Pat" Passed away peacefully on
12th March 2019, aged 81 years.
Loving wife to Colin and devoted mother to Catherine, Stephen, Phillipa, Michael, Sam, Zelie and Ben.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service at St. Richard's Church, Slindon on Wednesday
27th March at 11.30am.
Donations in Pat's memory may be sent to M I N D or Arthritis Research UK
c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR Tel 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals. co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 21, 2019
