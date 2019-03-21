Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
27-31 High Street
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 1RR
01243 864745
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Swanton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Swanton

Notice Condolences

Jean Swanton Notice
SWANTON Jean "Pat" Passed away peacefully on
12th March 2019, aged 81 years.
Loving wife to Colin and devoted mother to Catherine, Stephen, Phillipa, Michael, Sam, Zelie and Ben.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service at St. Richard's Church, Slindon on Wednesday
27th March at 11.30am.
Donations in Pat's memory may be sent to M I N D or Arthritis Research UK
c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR Tel 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals. co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.