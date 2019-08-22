|
|
|
FORD Jean Marie Passed away on
10th August 2019, aged 87 years.
A dear mother, grandmother
and great grandmother,
missed but never forgotten.
Funeral Service to be held on
Tuesday 27th August 2019,
in St. Johns Church, Southbourne
at 12.00 noon, followed by a family committal at The Oaks Crematorium, Bartons Road, Havant.
Flowers welcome and colourful clothes for a kind, colourful lady at the service.
W. Wraight & Son, The Square, Emsworth, Hampshire, PO10 7EG.
Tel no. 01243 372255.
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 22, 2019