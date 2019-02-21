|
SUTER Janet Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 9th February 2019,
aged 66 years.
Beloved wife of Peter,
mother of Charles, Tom & Rachel
and grandmother of Rupert,
Dorothy & Wilf.
Funeral service at The Oaks Crematorium Havant on
Tuesday 26th February, at 12.15pm.
No flowers. Donations to
St. Wilfrid's Hospice (Hospice At Home) would be gratefully received via
Kevin Holland Funeral Service,
246 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis PO21 5BA. Tel 01243 868630 or www.justgiving.com/janetsuter.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 21, 2019
