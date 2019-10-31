|
Pulling Janet Passed away peacefully on
21st October 2019, aged 70.
Much loved Mother of Jared and
Dale, loving Grandmother of
Abigail and Jacob.
She will be very sadly missed by all
of her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Chichester Crematorium on
Friday 8th November 2019 at 3.30pm.
Flowers welcome. If desired, donations can be made by cheque to St Wilfrid's Hospice c/o Co-operative Funeralcare, 230, Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, PO21 5BA. Telephone 01243 865 119.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 31, 2019